04/12/2024 10:43 AM
Taipei, April 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lin Chia-lung to take up post as foreign minister

@China Times: Ma-Xi meeting helps improve cross-strait relations: U.S. state department

@Liberty Times: Biden-Kishida meet highlights importance of maintaining cross-strait stability

@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese dollar depreciates NT$0.191 amid foreign capital outflow

@Commercial Times: Fed to maintain policy of lowering interest rates this year

@Taipei Times: MOFA questions Chinese goodwill

