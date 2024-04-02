Bongkrekic acid found in restaurant hit by food poisoning outbreak

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 2 (CNA) A toxin suspected as the key to a lethal food poisoning outbreak in a Taipei restaurant has been detected in tests done on environmental samples taken from the restaurant's kitchen, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said Tuesday.

At a press conference, Chiang said the toxin, Bongkrekic acid, was found on samples collected from a chopping board, two knives, and one of the chef's hands in the Xinyi branch of Malaysian restaurant chain Polam Kopitiam on March 24.

The samples were sent to National Taiwan University's Department of Forensic Medicine for examination and returned positive results on Monday evening, Chiang said.

These are the first test results done at either the central or local government level to show the presence of Bongkrekic acid in the restaurant, possibly because the samples tested were from March 24, when Taipei did an initial inspection, instead of March 26, when the central government did its inspection and collected samples.

A total of 29 people fell ill after eating at the Xinyi branch of the restaurant chain between March 19 and March 24, according to Ministry of Health and Welfare figures, and Bongkrekic acid has been found in all of those tested for the toxin.

Of the 29 people, two have died, five are in critical condition, two remain hospitalized in a regular ward, and 20 have been discharged or did not require medical attention.