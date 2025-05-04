Inspection rules unchanged despite 1st ractopamine pork import: TFDA
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) said Sunday that it will keep current pork import inspection procedures in place, despite detecting ractopamine in imported pork for the first time since the ban was lifted in 2021.
Pork imports will continue to undergo 2-10 percent batch inspections, the agency said. This follows a gradual relaxation of controls from 100 percent in 2021 to 20-50 percent in 2023, after repeated tests showed no residue.
According to the TFDA pork monitoring dashboard, a 22.99-metric-ton shipment from Australia on April 29 tested positive for 0.001 parts per million (ppm) of ractopamine -- well below Taiwan's legal threshold.
The shipment included pig feet, intestines, jowls, skin, and liver connective tissue. The detected level complied with Taiwan's residue limits: 0.01 ppm for meat and edible parts, and 0.04 ppm for organs such as liver and kidneys.
It marked the first instance of ractopamine detection in imported pork since the market opened, prompting concern that the issue may extend beyond U.S. pork to other sources.
In response, the TFDA reaffirmed its commitment to the four guiding principles for inspections -- food safety, scientific analysis, international standards, and market surveillance -- to protect public health.
- Business
Taiwan dollar unlikely to rise to NT$28 against greenback: Analyst05/05/2025 01:31 PM
- Business
Tigerair Taiwan to launch Kaohsiung-Sendai service in July05/05/2025 12:06 PM
- Business
Summer electricity rates for high-voltage users to start May 1605/05/2025 11:32 AM
- Society
Warnings issued for heat, strong winds in Taiwan Monday05/05/2025 11:25 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar down sharply in Taipei trading05/05/2025 10:31 AM