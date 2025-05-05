To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Sharp rise of Taiwan dollar hits life insurance sector hard

@China Times: President Lai to reshuffle Cabinet after May 20

@Liberty Times: Over 100,000 signatures collected in second-stage petitions to recall Hsinchu Mayor Kao Hung-an, KMT Legislator Cheng Cheng-chien

@Economic Daily News: Taiex expected to get boost from fresh capital influx

@Commercial Times: High-ranking Taiwanese officials to visit U.S. this month

@Taipei Times: Rules on China trips to be tightened

