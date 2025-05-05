U.S. dollar down sharply in Taipei trading
05/05/2025 10:31 AM
Taipei, May 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.700 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$1.364 from the previous close.
