Warnings issued for heat, strong winds in Taiwan Monday

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) A heat alert has been issued for southeastern Taiwan, warning of temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius on Monday, while some coastal areas of the country have also been warned of strong winds later in the day, according to Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecasts.

The inland district of Neimen in Kaohsiung and Neipu Township in Pingtung County are under an orange heat alert, which warns of temperatures as high as 36 degrees for three consecutive days, the CWA said, citing southwest winds.

The heat will also extend to Nanxi and Yujing townships in Tainan, as well as Gaoshu, Yanpu and Majia townships in Pingtung, the CWA said, forecasting highs of up to 36 degrees in those areas on Monday.

Temperatures in Taimali Township in Taitung County are also expected to hit 36 degrees on Monday, due to Foehn winds, which are dry downslope winds in the lee of a mountain range, according to the CWA.

Daytime highs in other parts of Taiwan will range between 29 and 33 degrees, with partly cloudy to sunny skies, and possible brief afternoon thunderstorms in the Greater Taipei area, northeastern Taiwan and mountainous regions, the CWA said.

A weather front moving in from the northwest is expected to bring sporadic showers to northern Taiwan late night Monday into the early Tuesday, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, the weather agency on Monday issued a warning for strong winds in coastal areas of New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County in the north, as well as on the southern tip of Taiwan, in Taitung County, and on Orchid and Green islands off the southeastern coast.

Those areas can expect winds of up to 38.88 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 62 kph, from Monday afternoon into Tuesday afternoon, according to the CWA warning.