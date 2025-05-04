Focus Taiwan App
900+ jobs up for grabs in Taipei 4-day recruitment drive

05/04/2025 06:20 PM
An employment station in Taipei. CNA file photo
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) More than 900 job openings will be available during a four-day recruitment campaign starting Monday across Taipei, the city's Department of Labor said in a statement released on Sunday.

A total of 23 companies are participating in the event, offering positions with monthly salaries of up to NT$70,000 (US$2,276), according to department chief Wang Chiu-tung (王秋冬).

The recruitment drive targets first-time job seekers, career changers, and retirees looking to rejoin the workforce.

The city department said that job interviews will be held at various employment service stations around Taipei, including locations in Jingmei, Beitou, Xinyi, and Wanhua districts. Positions range from retail and hospitality to logistics and caregiving.

Featured employers include Osim, known for its massage chairs, and My Humble House Group, which operates the Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel. Fast food and retail brands such as McDonald's, Mos Burger, 7-Eleven, Pizza Hut, Carrefour and Simple Mart are also hiring.

All participating companies have been vetted by the city and have no recent record of disputes or furloughing staff, the department said.

Taipei's employment service stations provide free job-matching services to citizens, their foreign or Chinese spouses with residency and foreign nationals with valid work permits.

(By Yang Shu-min, Pan Tzu-yu and Kay Liu)

