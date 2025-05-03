Two KMT staffers detained in Taichung recall cases

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) Two opposition Kuomintang (KMT) staffers have been detained for allegedly providing party member rosters to support recall petitions targeting two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers elected in Taichung, the city's district court said Saturday.

The court order came Saturday evening after prosecutors sought the detention of Chen Chien-feng (陳劍鋒) and Wu Kang-lung (伍康龍) from the KMT's Taichung chapter, accusing them of committing multiple offenses to promote recall campaigns against DPP legislators Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) and Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純).

The offenses included document forgery, unlawful use of personal data and the initiation of recall motions with falsified signatures.

Prosecutors accused Chen and Wu of violating the Criminal Code, the Personal Data Protection Act and the Public Officials Election and Recall Act.

After a hearing, the Taichung Court stated that it found the prosecutors' request to detain Chen and Wu to have merit and granted the detention.

The court stated that detention was necessary due to concerns that both Chen and Wu might collude with others to fabricate testimonies or destroy evidence.

Chen Chien-feng (center), an official from the KMT's Taichung chapter. CNA photo May 2, 2025

In addition, the court stated that their involvement in the recall cases could undermine Taiwan's current electoral system.

Following a raid on the residences and offices of suspects in Taichung and Changhua on Friday, prosecutors summoned 13 individuals, including Chen and Wu, for questioning.

Prosecutors sought a court order to detain Chen and Wu, while releasing six other KMT staffers on bail ranging from NT$100,000 (US$3,219) to NT$200,000, with restrictions on leaving the country or boarding ships. The remaining five were allowed to leave without bail after questioning.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have initiated investigations into six individuals involved in the recall campaigns against KMT lawmakers Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), Liao Wei-hsiang (廖偉翔) and Huang Chien-hao (黃健豪), all elected in Taichung.

All were released after questioning.

Prosecutors have been criticized for holding the KMT accountable in efforts to deter recalls against DPP lawmakers, while appearing lenient in recall cases targeting KMT lawmakers.

However, the Taichung District Prosecutors Office stated that it maintained a neutral stance when initiating probes into cases involving both the KMT and DPP, and that it will continue to exercise caution.

Prosecutors launched the investigations after receiving a report from the Central Election Commission, citing allegations of forgery, including having signatures of deceased individuals on the petitions.

According to data from the Central Election Commission, the recall campaigns included signatures from 154 deceased individuals: 83 in the case against Tsai, 66 against Ho, three against Liao and one each against Yen and Huang.