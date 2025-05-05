Summer electricity rates for high-voltage users to start May 16

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Around 26,000 high-voltage electricity users will be charged higher summer rates between May 16 and mid-October, the state-run Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) announced Sunday.

Summer electricity rates, introduced in 1989 to encourage consumers to conserve electricity during peak usage months, usually take effect from June through September.

However, the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 2023 extended the period of increased rates for high and extra high-voltage users such as science parks, department stores and hotels, citing the threat of climate change.

Such users account for less than 1 percent of electricity customers in Taiwan, but consume over 60 percent of all electricity, according to Taipower data.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's 14 million residential and small business users will continue to pay summer electricity rates in the shorter period from June 1 to Sept. 30, Taipower said.