2 weather fronts to bring rain across Taiwan next week: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Two weather fronts are expected to bring a mix of sunshine and showers to Taiwan in the coming week, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Sunday.

The first front will approach Monday night, bringing heavier rain nationwide on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said.

CWA graphic

Conditions will temporarily improve on Thursday, with a chance of sunshine, though isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain likely in mountainous areas, according to the weather agency.

A second front is expected to arrive Friday, with its effects felt over the weekend, once again raising the likelihood of significant rainfall, particularly in northern, central and eastern parts of the island.

Temperatures will stay warm throughout the week, ranging between 22 and 32 degrees Celsius, it said.

On Monday, southwesterly winds may bring localized foehn winds to Taitung County, and parts of southern Taiwan near the mountains could see temperatures exceeding 36 degrees, forecasters said.