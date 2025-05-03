Immersive exhibition helps visitors explore gender: Curator

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) An educational exhibition on gender equality is designed to be an immersive experience that helps visitors explore different aspects of gender, according to curator Monica Nai-ying Ko (柯乃熒), a professor at National Cheng Kung University.

Named "Crossing Realms: a Gender and Light Journey in the Metaverse," the exhibition combines light projections and immersive experiences to highlight that "gender is everywhere" and "is a performance of everyday life," Ko told CNA.

The exhibition has eight sections: "gender diversity," "gender and family," "gender and science," "way home," "gender and sports," "the gender corridor," "film screening area," and "stepping into a new era of gender equality."

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors first see their shadows cast in various colors on a blank wall -- a metaphor, perhaps, for the multi-layered experience that awaits them.

In the "gender and family" section, visitors can draw a self-portrait, which is then projected as an animated character on an interactive screen and joins a diverse family.

The "way home" section recounts Taiwan's history regarding gender, featuring the animated self-portraits traveling down the path toward equality.

In "gender and sports," as well as learning about the experiences of Taiwanese women in sport, people can play hopscotch and dodgeball.

A world map marks significant gender equality milestones around the globe. CNA photo May 3, 2025

Ko said that the most important part of the exhibition is the "gender and family" section because family is the backbone of society.

The marriage equality legislation in 2019 is a reminder that a family is not necessarily comprised of a husband, wife and children, but could also consist of two husbands or other individuals organized into a family unit, she added.

Ko said she hoped the exhibition would reach more people and help create a more inclusive environment in homes, schools and the workplace.

"Gender equality is the crux of a country's civilization," she said, expressing that she hoped the exhibition would help people's perceptions evolve.

Visitors' positive feedback and comments are seen in this photo taken in April. CNA photo May 3, 2025

Two middle school teachers, Ann and Vicky, who were "scouting" the exhibition before bringing their students to visit, told CNA they were impressed with the multimedia nature of the exhibition and how fun games had been incorporated.

Vicky said the exhibition offers "a wealth of content," which she thought could help students understand themselves, gender and wider society.

Ann said the exhibition's activities could help students become aware of hidden stereotypes, which might encourage them to change their thinking and could even influence future generations.

A visitor takes part in an interactive dodgeball game to "break" gender stereotypes in this photo taken in April. CNA photo May 3, 2025

The exhibition is being held at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei's Shilin District until May 11.

On weekends, the exhibition also features storytelling events and movie screenings.

The exhibition, which opened on April 19, was timed to coincide with Taiwan's Gender Equality Education Day on April 20.

The day commemorates the death of "rose boy" Yeh Yung-chih (葉永鋕).

Having been a constant target of bullying at school for his feminine traits, he began using the bathroom during class hours to avoid further harassment. On April 20, 2000, he was discovered lying in a pool of blood on the bathroom floor and died a day later.

His death prompted the legislation of the Gender Equity Education Act.

(By Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/kb