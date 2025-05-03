Mayday Taipei concert tickets sell out in 10 minutes

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) All 320,000 tickets for Mayday's eight concerts at the Taipei Dome in June and July sold out within 10 minutes, according to the ticketing platform tixCraft.

Sales opened at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with a small portion of tickets available earlier that day for families and holders of credit cards from sponsor E. Sun Commercial Bank.

The concerts are part of the "Mayday #5525 Live Tour," which began in December 2023 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the rock band's founding.

The concerts will also mark the five-member band's debut at the 40,000-seat Taipei Dome, which kicked off in late 2023.

Known for songs celebrating youth and aspirations, Mayday is considered Taiwan's most popular band.

The eight concerts are scheduled for June 27-29, July 4-6, and July 11-12.

Reserved tickets not paid for on time will be re-released at 2:30 p.m., tixCraft said.