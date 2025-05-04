Taiwan congratulates Singapore after ruling party wins another election

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Taiwan's government on Sunday extended its congratulations to Singapore in completing the latest round of general elections that saw the long-ruling People's Action Party (PAP) win another landslide victory.

Led by new Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (黃循財), who has been in power for a year, the PAP won a resounding victory in Sunday's general election, winning 82 Parliamentary seats. With the five seats it had won earlier, it now holds 87 of the city-state's 97-seat legislature.

In its Sunday statement, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) congratulated the Singaporean government and its people for successfully holding another round of general elections.

Ties between the two countries have been cordial and friendly, MOFA said, adding that it hopes the two governments would continue to deepen their friendship and expand their bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, semiconductors, scientific and cultural exchanges, to jointly promote peace and stability in the region.

Taiwan and Singapore have maintained close ties despite the lack of official diplomatic relations since the latter became an independent state in August 1965.

Taiwan established a representative office in Singapore in 1969, and 10 years later, Singapore reciprocated by opening an office in Taipei.