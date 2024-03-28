Three staff members at food poisoning restaurant banned from leaving Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 28 (CNA) The legal representative of Polam Kopitiam as well as a branch manager and a chef were banned from leaving the country by prosecutors Thursday for their "suspected involvement" in what is believed to be a food poisoning outbreak.

The case has left two dead and 17 seeking medical treatment as of Thursday, according to health authorities.

All of the people who fell sick dined at the restaurant's branch in Xinyi District between March 19-23 and consumed dishes made of rice noodles.

Prosecutors visited the scene early Wednesday morning with the Taipei police, restaurant staff, as well as officials from the Food and Drug Administration and Taipei City Government Department of Health, to search for and seize related evidence, including surveillance camera footage.

Evidence related to food ingredients was taken by the Taipei Department of Health for examination.

The three suspects were also interviewed as witnesses about operations, division of labor and food preparation at the restaurant during the days in question at Taipei City Police Department Xinyi Precinct.

The Taipei District Prosecutors Office invited the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Taipei City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Xinyi Precinct to an investigation meeting Thursday.

Police are investigating the victims and the branch as well as analyzing surveillance footage and relevant documents to confirm any malpractice that may have contributed to the incident.

(By Hsieh Hsing-en, Lin Chang-shun and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/AW

