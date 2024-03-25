Magnitude 4.6 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan
03/25/2024 07:03 PM
Taipei, March 25 (CNA) A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 6:13 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located in the Pacific Ocean, 0.6 kilometers east-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 42.3 km, according to the administration's Seismology Center.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in the northern part of Hualien, where it measured a 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
