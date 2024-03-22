To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Temperatures of over 30℃ forecast across Taiwan on the weekend

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) More areas across Taiwan will see warmer temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius on the weekend, after the southern part of the island recorded a high of 32.5 degrees on Friday, the Central Weather Administration has forecast.

Both Tainan and Kaohsiung recorded Friday's highest temperature in Taiwan in the afternoon, while neighboring Chiayi and Pingtung also saw highs hit more than 32 degrees, according to the weather agency.

Starting Saturday, the southwestern wind is expected to bring warm and mostly sunny weather to a wider part of the island, with the daytime highs in Taichung and Changhua in central Taiwan to hit 31 degrees, while Greater Taipei will be slightly less hot at 29 degrees, the forecast showed.

On Sunday, temperatures in Greater Taipei could rise to 30 degrees, while daytime highs in central Taiwan's Nantou could hit as high as 34 degrees, the forecast indicated.

However, sporadic showers are forecast in eastern and southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in the southern tip of Taiwan proper, while Kinmen and Matsu islands could be hit with fog or low clouds that cause low visibility in the early hours from Saturday to Tuesday.

The warm weather is expected to last until Monday, before a weather front and northeast monsoon bring cooler weather to northern and northeastern Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the weather agency.