Weather across Taiwan to turn gradually cooler on Thursday

Taipei, Feb. 22 (CNA) Strengthening northeasterly winds will bring gradually cooler weather over the course of the day on Thursday, while a cold front arriving next Monday could send temperatures in northern Taiwan as low as 11 degrees Celsius, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA forecast a chance of rain and noticeably cooler temperatures of 20-24 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan on Thursday, while cloudy weather and highs of 27-31 degrees are expected in other regions.

Overnight lows, meanwhile, will drop to 15-17 degrees in the north and northeast and to 16-21 degrees elsewhere, the weather agency said.

From Friday through Sunday, daytime temperatures will remain under 20 degrees in the north and Yilan and Hualien on the east coast, with a chance of brief, isolated rain showers, the CWA said.

During that period, daytime highs will reach 24-25 degrees in central Taiwan and 27-29 degrees in the south, with day-night temperature differentials of up to 10 degrees, the CWA said.

On Monday, a second cold weather system will arrive in Taiwan, bringing overnight temperatures as low as 11 degrees in the north and 13-16 degrees in other parts of the country.

According to the CWA, temperatures will warm up slightly in time for the 228 Memorial Day holiday next Wednesday but are expected to drop again with the arrival of another cold front the following day.