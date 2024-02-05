English language school owner found guilty of child abuse loses appeal

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 5 (CNA) Taiwan's Supreme Court has upheld the guilty verdict and prison sentence for the owner of an English language school who was found to have abused a young boy surnamed Liang (梁) attending its kindergarten and day care center in 2014.

In its ruling handed down Monday, the Supreme Court said it turned down the appeal of a Taiwan High Court verdict by the school's owner, a woman surnamed Lin (林), and upheld the 28-month jail term given her by the High Court in February 2023.

The ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

According to the Supreme Court's findings, Lin and two others surnamed Liu (劉) and Chin (金) convicted in a lower court ruling plunged the head of the young boy into a bucket full of water or a pond in which children played, causing him to choke.

They also forced him to do split jumps if he could not hold a squat long enough, had him take his clothes off in winter and subjected him to a cold water shower, and prohibited him from drinking water or going to the bathroom after he drank water, the court found.

In addition, Lin gave the child hot and sour soup that had gone bad or was too spicy, hit his body and head using a paddle shaped like a small hand, and made him do homework on his hands and knees, resulting in physical injuries to the boy, the court found.

Though Liang tried to tell his mother what was happening, the mother did not believe him because of the many excuses given by Lin, according to the ruling.

The school's practices were not discovered until the boy broke down in November 2014 after seeing a news report about other kids being maltreated at the same school.

That led Liang's parents to file a criminal complaint against Lin, Liu and Chin with the Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

Taipei prosecutors indicted Lin on child abuse charges, and after hearing the case, the Taipei District Court sentenced Lin to three years and 10 months behind bars, which she appealed.

The Taiwan High Court reduced the sentence to 28 months on the grounds that Lin agreed to pay the family compensation, though Lin and the family never have agreed on an amount.

Liu was given a six-month sentence by the Taipei District Court, commutable to a fine, while Chin was given a 6-month sentence, commutable to a fine and suspended for four years, while also being required to perform 90 hours of community service.

Neither Liu nor Chin appealed the verdict.