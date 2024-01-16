District court hands down life sentence to killer of Malaysian student

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Jan. 16 (CNA) A Taipei district court sentenced Chen Po-yen (陳柏諺) to imprisonment and deprivation of civil rights for life on Tuesday over the murder of a female Malaysian university student in 2022.

Taiwan Shilin District Court on Tuesday handed down the judgment against the 31-year-old Chen for homicide. The verdict can be appealed.

The Malaysian student, surnamed Chai (蔡) met Chen on Instagram and was murdered by him one week after they started dating in 2022, according to prosecutors.

Chai, who was 24 years old at the time of her death, was a student at a Taipei university.

During the trial, Chen claimed he and Chai planned to die together and she asked him to kill her. As a result, he manually strangled Chai, causing her death by asphyxiation, the court said in a press release.

Chen was sentenced to life imprisonment because there was solid evidences that established his crime and he showed no remorse, the court said.

The judges also took into account his clean criminal record and reports which indicated a potential for remorse through physical therapy and long-term imprisonment, in their decision, the court added. This determination is likely the reason he did not receive the death penalty.

Chai's body was found in an apartment she rented on Dadong Road in Taipei's Shilin District on Oct. 13, 2022, by New Taipei police after Chen revealed he killed her while being rushed to hospital following what police believed at the time to be a suicide attempt.

An autopsy performed on Chai on Oct. 16, 2022 found that she died of suffocation and had a broken neck, according to prosecutors.

When Chen was discharged from the hospital the next day, he was arrested and held by police for questioning in the case. At that time he told the police it was an accident and said he had only intended to scare Chai after she refused to repay NT$99,999 (US$3,176) he lent her.

Chen has been held in custody since he was arrested.

In November 2022, prosecutors with the Shilin District Prosecutors' Office indicted Chen on the charge of homicide and asked the court to hand down a severe penalty.