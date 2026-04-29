Door open for Taiwan to enter 'non-red' EU drone supply chain: Expert

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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Europe's fragmented approach to economic security is complicating efforts to build "non-red" drone supply chains that reduce reliance on China, but the gaps could create openings for Taiwan, a European policy expert said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference following a closed-door meeting in Taipei, Marcin Jerzewski, head of the Taiwan office of the European Values Center for Security Policy, said the issue ultimately falls under "economic security," an area where policymaking authority within the European Union remains divided between Brussels and member states.

While trade policy is handled at the EU level, security and defense largely remain the responsibility of individual member states, complicating efforts to coordinate policy, he said.

Complicating matters further is the bloc's mixed stance on China. The EU officially defines China as simultaneously "a partner, a competitor, and a systemic rival," but member states differ in how they prioritize each aspect, Jerzewski said.

"That's why we don't have a simple answer," he said, adding that countries in Central Europe -- particularly Poland and the Czech Republic -- have been among the most active in pushing for closer cooperation with Taiwan on drone development.

He also pointed to EU-funded programs such as Horizon Europe as potential entry points for Taiwan, provided Taipei can effectively engage with key capitals.

Other speakers said that while awareness of "non-red" supply chains is growing, implementation remains limited.

Cathy Fang (方怡然), a policy analyst at the Research Institute for Democracy, Society and Emerging Technology (DSET), said recent consultations with industry stakeholders show that many companies are pursuing such strategies on a business-to-business basis, but broader institutional frameworks are still lacking.

She added that Taiwan could play a role in supplying key components such as motors and batteries, though clearer coordination with international partners will be needed.

From an industry perspective, Nicolai Laugesen, chief revenue officer of MyDefence, said Taiwanese firms are already part of global supply chains for drone-related technologies, and that further collaboration with governments and defense sectors would be beneficial.

Meanwhile, Max Lo (羅正方), chairman of the Taiwan National Drone Industry Association, said the rapid evolution of drone warfare has underscored the need for trusted supply chains and scalable production capacity.

While Europe's policy direction remains uncertain, speakers agreed that Taiwan is well-positioned to contribute if it can align its capabilities with growing international demand.