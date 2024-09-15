Taiwan Tech Summit held in Silicon Valley on Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

San Francisco, Sept. 14 (CNA) The Taiwan Tech Summit was held Saturday in California's Silicon Valley, involving global forums, innovation panels, networking events, a Taiwan demo day and a career expo, according to event organizers.

Attendees included professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and management and business leaders from various fields.

In addition, Taiwanese students studying at top universities in the Bay Area, including Stanford University and the University of California, Berkeley, were invited, providing them with opportunities to find out about internships or link with industries, said Katie Hsieh (謝凱婷), the event chair.

The event aimed to bring together tech talent from different generations and fields of expertise, Hsieh said.

Sophia Chiang (蔣宗芸), the chief business development officer at Taiwan-based headhunter Rising Management Consulting Co., Ltd., attended the event in hopes of discovering talent.

Sophia Chiang, the chief business development officer at Taiwan-based headhunter Rising Management Consulting Co. CNA photo Sept. 14, 2024

She told CNA that there is a very high demand in Taiwan for top-level management talent.

The cutting-edge skills and global perspectives of professionals in Silicon Valley are valued by corporations in Taiwan wanting to better their companies, Chiang said.

With more than ten years of experience recruiting talent, Chiang said it was much harder convincing people to relocate back to Taiwan as Silicon Valley has more opportunities for career development.

Chiang said a previous survey showed overseas Taiwanese professionals were most concerned about a company's management style rather than salary when considering whether to accept a job in Taiwan, Chiang said.

Taiwan Tech Summit chair Katie Hsieh (third right) and five of the events jurors pose together for the summit on Saturday. CNA photo Sept. 14, 2024

She observed that Taiwanese companies are trying to emulate global standards, by adopting measures such as ensuring a gender balance among employees or creating friendlier workspaces.

Into its third year, the Taiwan Tech Summit is organized by the TaiwanNext Foundation, with over 5,000 in-person professionals and over 100 influential leaders attending.

The event also connected over 100 Taiwanese professional communities from more than 10 cities in Taiwan and the U.S., according to its website.