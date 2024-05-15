Hon Hai, Siemens sign MOU on EV ecosystem development

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. said on Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with German technology conglomerate Siemens AG to facilitate cooperation in both EV and information and communications technology ecosystem development.

As part of the MOU, iPhone assembler Hon Hai and Siemens will collaborate in global manufacturing processes for EVs, electronics, and information and communications technology.

In addition, both have agreed to collaborate to establish a seamless engineering and manufacturing ecosystem that will drive digital transformation and sustainability in smart manufacturing platforms.

According to Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn on the global markets, cooperation will cover electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and the contract design and manufacturing service (CDMS), which the Taiwanese manufacturer uses in its EV development business model.

The two partners will explore initiatives to work toward operating the factory of the future by implementing Siemens' automation portfolio and its industrial software, such as digital twin technology and artificial intelligence (AI), Hon Hai said.

Hon Hai has intensified its efforts in pushing for the "3 plus 3" initiative in a bid to broaden its product portfolio and transform itself from a pure contract manufacturer into a company able to integrate its hardware and software strength.

The initiative refers to three emerging industries -- EVs, robots and digital health care -- the company is developing via AI, semiconductor and communications technologies with EVs as the core business, according to Hon Hai, which is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer.

"Foxconn is transforming into a platform solutions provider for smart manufacturing, smart EV, and smart city," Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said in a statement. "Joining forces with Siemens accelerates our digital transformation journey and opens up new possibilities for innovation and sustainability."

Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (left) and Cedrik Neike, a member of the Managing Board of Siemens and CEO Digital Industries. Photo courtesy of Hon Hai May 15, 2024

For his part, Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens, emphasized the importance of the partnership with Hon Hai in the statement, saying the cooperation will underscore the commitment of the two companies to shape the future of electronics manufacturing.

"We will support customers with greater efficiency and speed due to optimized engineering and manufacturing workflows," Busch said.

According to the German company, Siemens Xcelerator, a portfolio of software solutions supporting an array of engineering disciplines, will be used to strengthen Hon Hai's operations and improve its efficiency and agility.