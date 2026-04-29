U.S. House panel approves spending bill with US$500 million for Taiwan

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Washington, April 28 (CNA) A U.S. House committee on Tuesday approved a key spending bill that includes US$500 million in military assistance for Taiwan and support for its participation in international organizations.

The House Appropriations Committee passed the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act in a 35-27 vote.

The bill allocates US$47.32 billion in total funding, down US$2.69 billion, or about 6 percent, from fiscal 2026 levels, reflecting what the committee described as "America First" priorities.

Despite the overall reduction, the committee said the legislation maintains strong support for key U.S. allies, including Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Taiwan, while countering adversaries such as the Chinese Communist Party, Iran, Cuba and drug trafficking organizations.

Republican Representative Mario Diaz-Balart said the bill supports U.S. partners while sending a clear message to rivals.

"If you are a friend or an ally of the United States, this bill supports you. If you are an adversary or are cozying up to our adversaries, then you will not like this bill," he said.

Diaz-Balart said the legislation allocates US$1.8 billion for Indo-Pacific partners, including US$500 million in military aid for Taiwan, as well as funding for the Philippines and Pacific island partners.

The committee said the bill's key provisions include support for Taiwan's participation in multilateral organizations and US$500 million in assistance for Taiwan under the Foreign Military Financing program.

The FMF is a U.S. State Department program that provides grants to eligible partners to acquire U.S. defense equipment, services and training.

The bill now heads to the full House for consideration. If passed, it must also be approved by the Senate. Both chambers must approve the bill in identical form before it can be sent to the president for signing into law.