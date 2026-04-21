President says Taiwan's wishes to Swazi King 'unaffected' by travel plan change

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Tuesday that Taiwan's sincere wishes to King Mswati III of Eswatini to mark his Ruby jubilee will not be affected even though political interference by China has forced him to suspend a visit to Taiwan's only African diplomatic ally.

The Presidential Office said Tuesday night that Lai's trip to Eswatini, originally scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday, had been suspended due to safety concerns, after Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar unexpectedly rescinded overflight permits.

● Lai's Eswatini visit suspended due to China pressure: Presidential Office

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In a social media post, Lai said he "regretted" to inform the public that he had to suspend his trip on the advice of his national security team.

"The Republic of China, Taiwan, is a sovereign and independent country. The Taiwanese people have the right to engage with the world and cooperate with like-minded partners," Lai wrote.

"China's coercion has disrupted the status quo, to the dismay of the Taiwanese people," Lai wrote.

Nevertheless, Lai wrote, Taiwan continues to cherish its friendship with Eswatini and he will send special envoys to attend the event marking the 40th anniversary of the absolute monarch's accession to the throne and the Swazi king's 58th birthday.

At a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Presidential Office Secretary-General Pan Men-an (潘孟安) condemned Beijing's "coercion" of three African states that led to the suspension of Lai's visit to Eswatini.

However, he did not say whether Lai's visit will be rescheduled.

● TPP slams China over Lai's nixed Eswatini trip; KMT expresses 'regret'

Pan said that the reversal by the three African states came amid pressure -- including economic coercion -- from Beijing, without elaborating.

China's coercion of third countries by forcing them to change their sovereign decisions has not only impacted flight safety but also violated international regulations and norms, Pan said, calling such a strongarm tactic "unprecedented."

Deputy Foreign Minister François Wu (吳志中) said as many African states suffer from debt-trap diplomacy under China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, Taiwan will continue to deepen tangible bilateral cooperation, including in the fields of health care, technological support and investment, to make Eswatini realize that it is in its national interests "to stand with Taiwan."