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Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Canada aims to diversify its partnerships as the global landscape shifts rapidly and does not intend to choose sides between China and Taiwan, according to Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Vice President Vina Nadjibulla.

In an interview with CNA in Taipei on Thursday, Nadjibulla said that despite stalled progress on a proposed Taiwan-Canada trade cooperation deal, both sides should continue deepening ties in practical areas.

"I think whether that happens or not, that's a political decision and we'll wait to see what happens between the two governments," Nadjibulla said.

Taiwan and Canada concluded talks on a trade cooperation framework agreement in the first half of 2025, but Ottawa has reportedly delayed its signing over concerns about its ties with Beijing.

Commenting on the matter, Nadjibulla said cooperation could still be expanded in areas such as energy security, critical minerals and emerging technologies, noting that "there's already so much that can be happening" even without a formal deal.

She added that businesses and civil society groups "can continue to do more together and that will actually create the enabling environment for that political decision to be made."

Broadening partnerships

On broader strategic positioning, Nadjibulla said Canada is seeking to strengthen its autonomy by diversifying partnerships rather than aligning with any single power.

"I think that is exactly what Prime Minister [Mark] Carney was saying, that countries that are not hegemonic, that are not [the United States] or China, need to work together to be able to have as much agency, as much choice, as much autonomy as possible."

Asked about ties with the U.S., Nadjibulla said Canada is seeking to maintain constructive ties while strengthening its own capabilities and partnerships with other countries.

The strategy includes investing in domestic strength and expanding global partnerships, rather than reacting to every policy shift in Washington, she said.

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Vice President Vina Nadjibulla. CNA photo March 20, 2026

"So it's staying calm. It's focusing on what we can control, on deepening relationships and friendships around the world," she said.

At the same time, she went on, Canada remains "clear-eyed" in its approach to China, having experienced economic coercion and diplomatic tensions in recent years.

She noted that only 5 percent of Canadian exports go to China, which is much lower than the share for Australia or Japan.

Ottawa is seeking to stabilize ties with Beijing while maintaining "clear guardrails," she said, including avoiding cooperation in sensitive areas such as AI and defense.

Economic alignment

In addition, she highlighted economic complementarity between Taiwan and Canada, saying Taiwan can benefit from Canada's strengths in energy, resources and research, while Canada can tap Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities.

She added that diversifying energy supply sources could help Taiwan strengthen its resilience, particularly given geopolitical uncertainties.

"With everything that's happening in the Middle East right now, you're also vulnerable because you're getting so much of your energy from a part of the world that's actually much more volatile," she said.