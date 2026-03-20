INTERVIEW / Canada not choosing between Beijing, Taipei: Analyst
Taipei, March 20 (CNA) Canada aims to diversify its partnerships as the global landscape shifts rapidly and does not intend to choose sides between China and Taiwan, according to Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Vice President Vina Nadjibulla.
In an interview with CNA in Taipei on Thursday, Nadjibulla said that despite stalled progress on a proposed Taiwan-Canada trade cooperation deal, both sides should continue deepening ties in practical areas.
"I think whether that happens or not, that's a political decision and we'll wait to see what happens between the two governments," Nadjibulla said.
Taiwan and Canada concluded talks on a trade cooperation framework agreement in the first half of 2025, but Ottawa has reportedly delayed its signing over concerns about its ties with Beijing.
Commenting on the matter, Nadjibulla said cooperation could still be expanded in areas such as energy security, critical minerals and emerging technologies, noting that "there's already so much that can be happening" even without a formal deal.
She added that businesses and civil society groups "can continue to do more together and that will actually create the enabling environment for that political decision to be made."
Broadening partnerships
On broader strategic positioning, Nadjibulla said Canada is seeking to strengthen its autonomy by diversifying partnerships rather than aligning with any single power.
"I think that is exactly what Prime Minister [Mark] Carney was saying, that countries that are not hegemonic, that are not [the United States] or China, need to work together to be able to have as much agency, as much choice, as much autonomy as possible."
Asked about ties with the U.S., Nadjibulla said Canada is seeking to maintain constructive ties while strengthening its own capabilities and partnerships with other countries.
The strategy includes investing in domestic strength and expanding global partnerships, rather than reacting to every policy shift in Washington, she said.
"So it's staying calm. It's focusing on what we can control, on deepening relationships and friendships around the world," she said.
At the same time, she went on, Canada remains "clear-eyed" in its approach to China, having experienced economic coercion and diplomatic tensions in recent years.
She noted that only 5 percent of Canadian exports go to China, which is much lower than the share for Australia or Japan.
Ottawa is seeking to stabilize ties with Beijing while maintaining "clear guardrails," she said, including avoiding cooperation in sensitive areas such as AI and defense.
Economic alignment
In addition, she highlighted economic complementarity between Taiwan and Canada, saying Taiwan can benefit from Canada's strengths in energy, resources and research, while Canada can tap Taiwan's manufacturing capabilities.
She added that diversifying energy supply sources could help Taiwan strengthen its resilience, particularly given geopolitical uncertainties.
"With everything that's happening in the Middle East right now, you're also vulnerable because you're getting so much of your energy from a part of the world that's actually much more volatile," she said.
-
Pushback on Taiwan defense budget sends wrong message: Ex-MSC chairFormer Munich Security Conference (MSC) Chairman Christoph Heusgen said Tuesday that ongoing pushback in Taiwan against a NT$1.25 trillion (US$39.26 billion) defense bill due to political differences could send the wrong message to the world.03/18/2026 04:53 PM
-
Walesa warns of China threat, urges solidarity to end communist ruleVisiting Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Polish President Lech Walesa warned Tuesday of China's threat to Taiwan while calling on Chinese-speaking countries to stand in solidarity to end communist rule.03/17/2026 01:28 PM
-
109-year-old Kalinga tattooist keeps legacy aliveNestled in the northern Philippine village of Buscalan, 109-year-old Apo Whang-Od has made the once-quiet community famous for her role in preserving Indigenous hand-tapped tattoos.03/07/2026 08:43 PM
-
Politics
Canada not choosing between Beijing, Taipei: Analyst03/20/2026 02:37 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares close down 0.43%03/20/2026 01:53 PM
-
Business
EVA Air to upgrade Kaohsiung flights with A330-300 jets from May 2003/20/2026 01:32 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading03/20/2026 11:31 AM
-
Society
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan03/20/2026 11:02 AM