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Taipei, April 29 (CNA) A visiting Australian lawmaker on Wednesday emphasized the energy partnership between Australia and Taiwan, describing it as vital to both economies amid growing concerns over regional stability.

"We are trusted commercial partners," Australian parliamentarian Dan Tehan of the Liberal Party told CNA, pointing to strong two-way trade in key energy supplies.

Taiwan relies heavily on Australian liquefied natural gas (LNG), with government data showing Australia supplies about 30 percent of its imports, along with significant volumes of coal.

At the same time, Taiwan is Australia's fourth-largest source of diesel, accounting for around 12 percent of imports, and is also a major supplier of jet fuel.

Tehan, who is co-leading a seven-member cross-party parliamentary delegation visiting Taiwan this week, said the relationship is key to both economies.

"Our mining, agricultural, and fishing industries would not function without diesel," he said.

The delegation's visit to Taiwan comes as energy security remains in focus across the Indo-Pacific, with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong traveling in the region this week for talks on supply disruptions linked to conflict in the Middle East.

Tehan said such disruptions underscore the need for stable energy partnerships, including with Taiwan.

Alongside energy ties, he stressed the importance of freedom of navigation, noting that open sea lanes are essential for global trade and energy flows.

"Allowing passage through the waterways of the Indo-Pacific is how we enhance trade, cooperation, and ensure people across economies benefit from free, fair and open trade," he said.

Recent disruptions at key chokepoints, such as the Strait of Hormuz, have highlighted the global impact of restricted navigation, he added.

Australia senator Carol Brown (right). CNA photo April 29, 2026

The Australian delegation, co-led by Senator Carol Brown of the Labor Party, is visiting Taiwan from Monday to Saturday for meetings with senior Taiwanese officials and lawmakers.

The delegation also includes Senator Anne Ruston, deputy leader of the opposition in the Senate, senators Helen Polley and Josh Dolega, and parliamentarians Jason Wood and Leon Rebello.

Brown said the visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties.