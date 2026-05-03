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No injuries after Taipei Metro train partition cracks on Bannan Line

05/03/2026 03:45 PM
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A station on the Taipei Metro Bannan Line. CNA file photo
A station on the Taipei Metro Bannan Line. CNA file photo

Taipei, May 3 (CNA) A glass partition inside a Taipei Metro train on the Bannan Line cracked Sunday morning, with no injuries reported, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. said.

The incident occurred at around 9 a.m. on a train traveling westbound from Yongning to Dingpu, after a passenger reported the damage via the onboard intercom, the company said.

The case came to light after a passenger shared images of the cracked partition on social media.

The shattered glass partition inside a Taipei Metro train on the Bannan Line. Photo courtesy of a private contributor
The shattered glass partition inside a Taipei Metro train on the Bannan Line. Photo courtesy of a private contributor

Taipei Metro staff boarded the train at Dingpu Station to assess the situation and confirmed that no passengers had been injured, the company said.

Passengers were guided to transfer to a train on the opposite platform, while the affected train was taken out of service and returned to the depot for inspection and repairs, it said.

The company said the partition was made of safety glass, which shatters into small fragments when broken.

A preliminary review suggested the damage may have been caused by temperature changes or long-term wear, which led to uneven stress on the glass, it said.

Taipei Metro said it will conduct fleet-wide inspections to ensure passenger safety.

(By Yang Shu-min and Lee Hsin-Yin)

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