Taiwan shares close up 4.57%
05/04/2026 01:56 PM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1,778.51 points, or 4.57 percent, at 40,705.14 Monday on turnover of NT$1.01 trillion (US$31.51 billion).
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