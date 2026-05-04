U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
05/04/2026 04:29 PM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.038 to close at NT$31.610.
Turnover totaled US$1.451 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.610, and moved between NT$31.550 and NT$31.691 before the close.
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