U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.038 to close at NT$31.610.

Turnover totaled US$1.451 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.610, and moved between NT$31.550 and NT$31.691 before the close.