Wu Tsung-hsien tops KMT-TPP poll for Yilan County magistrate race

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Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) on Monday released the results of a joint poll showing KMT Legislator Wu Tsung-hsien (吳宗憲) as the leading candidate for Yilan County magistrate in the Nov. 28 local government elections.

The results of a recent telephone poll of 1,093 respondents were released at a news conference attended by Wu, former TPP Legislator Chen Wan-hui (陳琬惠), KMT Vice Chairman and Secretary-General Lee Chien-lung (李乾龍), and TPP Secretary-General Chou Yu-shiu (周榆修).

The survey asked respondents who they would support in two scenarios against Lin Kuo-chang (林國漳), the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate for Yilan County, with Wu or Chen as the KMT-TPP joint nominee, as well as options for supporting both, neither or giving no response.

In a head-to-head with Lin, Wu received 27.6 percent support, compared with 28.9 percent for Lin. If Chen were nominated instead, she received 21.1 percent, compared with 27.5 percent for Lin.

According to the poll results, Wu therefore performed slightly better than Chen in a hypothetical matchup against Lin.

During the event, Chen said Yilan is in need of reform and change, adding that she and Wu both support KMT-TPP cooperation and that the goal is for Wu to win the Yilan magistrate race.

If elected, Wu said he would prioritize policies that improve the livelihood of Yilan residents and the county's development, adding that his administration would also prioritize cross-party and non-factional appointments.

Kuomintang Legislator Wu Tsung-hsien. CNA photo May 4, 2026

Although the poll showed Lin leading in both results, Wu said he would work harder to win over voters in Yilan, calling on supporters of the opposition alliance and centrist voters to unite and bring change to the county.

Speaking to reporters at a separate event on Monday, Lin said he would seek to win the election through policy proposals and local engagement.

Asked about campaign strategy, Lin said he would take all polls into account, noting that previous surveys by various pollsters had shown relatively low levels of voter preference. He said he would examine why many voters remain undecided and seek to win their support.

Chen Wen-chang (陳文昌), who heads Lin's campaign office, added that recent polls have shown Lin in the lead against his rivals, without providing details, and expressed confidence that the margin will widen.