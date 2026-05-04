Man who slapped CPBL part-time worker indicted

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Tainan, May 4 (CNA) The Tainan District Prosecutors Office has indicted a man for allegedly slapping a part-time worker with Taiwan's Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Tainan in March.

The man, surnamed Chiang (蔣), is being charged with assault and publicly insulting another person using violence, prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

The incident occurred at the Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium in Tainan on March 27 at around 7 p.m., when Chiang slapped a part-time CPBL staff member on the left cheek after a dispute, prosecutors said.

Asia-Pacific International Baseball Stadium. CNA file photo

The CPBL said the worker, surnamed Tsai (蔡), was advising Chiang to return to his seat to keep the stadium's aisle clear, but Chiang would not listen and swore at and hit Tsai in response.

Tsai sustained a bruise on the left side of his face and suffered from dizziness and abrasions to the oral mucosa after the assault, which was witnessed by multiple people at the scene, prosecutors said.

Chiang admitted to the assault during police questioning and an investigation by prosecutors. The act was also captured on surveillance footage and recorded by witnesses, with the evidence clearly identifying him as the suspect, prosecutors said.