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Taiwan headline news

05/04/2026 10:13 AM
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Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan moving steadily toward international stage, President Lai says in meeting with King Mswati

@China Times: No country has the right to block Taiwan: Lai

@Liberty Times: Taiwan, Eswatini sign joint communiqué to deepen cooperation

@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build angstrom-scale plant in Longtan

@Commercial Times: 6 major investment consultancies bullish as Taiwan stocks eye 50,000 points this year

@Taipei Times: President Lai, King Mswati reaffirm ties

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