Taiwan headline news
05/04/2026 10:13 AM
Taipei, May 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan moving steadily toward international stage, President Lai says in meeting with King Mswati
@China Times: No country has the right to block Taiwan: Lai
@Liberty Times: Taiwan, Eswatini sign joint communiqué to deepen cooperation
@Economic Daily News: TSMC to build angstrom-scale plant in Longtan
@Commercial Times: 6 major investment consultancies bullish as Taiwan stocks eye 50,000 points this year
@Taipei Times: President Lai, King Mswati reaffirm ties
Enditem/pc
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