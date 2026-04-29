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Astros' Teng Kai-wei takes second loss in first start of season

Taipei, April 29 (CNA) Houston Astros right-hander Teng Kai-wei (鄧愷威), the only active Taiwanese pitcher in Major League Baseball (MLB), took his second loss of the 2026 season in a 5-3 road defeat to the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday (U.S. time).

Making his first start of the season, the 27-year-old gave up two earned runs on five hits over three innings, while striking out two. His earned run average rose from 2.16 to 2.75 after the outing.

Teng allowed at least one baserunner in each of his three innings, but the damage came in the opening frame, when he was tagged for two runs on three hits, including two doubles.

Gunnar Henderson sparked the Orioles' offense with a leadoff double to center field. He advanced to third on a groundout by Taylor Ward before scoring on a single by Adley Rutschman.

After retiring Pete Alonso on a groundout, Teng surrendered another run when Samuel Basallo lined a double off a low changeup.

Rutschman and Basallo each collected two hits in the game.

Teng recorded one strikeout in both the second and third innings, and also picked off Jeremiah Jackson at first base following a two-out single. The runner was initially ruled safe, but the call was overturned after a successful Astros challenge.

Teng threw a season-high 42 pitches, including 30 strikes. He had previously averaged 23.4 pitches per appearance.

To date, Teng has tossed 19 2/3 innings over 12 games, recording one win, two losses and two holds. He has struck out 18 while allowing 14 hits, including three home runs, with opposing hitters batting .197.

The Astros were held scoreless until the fifth inning, when Brice Matthews hit a solo home run. However, Alonso answered with a two-run homer in the next frame.

Baltimore added another run in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 5-1, and Houston was unable to mount a comeback.

With the loss, the Astros remained last in the American League West division at 11-19.