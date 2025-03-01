Taiwan, EBRD partner to support Ukraine's workforce development

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

London, Feb. 28 (CNA) Taiwan will partner with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on a program to support Ukraine's workforce development after signing an agreement in London on Thursday to join the initiative.

Taiwan's representative to the United Kingdom, Vincent Yao (姚金祥), attended the signing ceremony of the agreement on joining the Human Capital Response Program for Ukraine, reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to collaborating with the EBRD on reconstruction efforts.

"Taiwan always stands firmly with Ukraine," Yao said, stressing that investing in human capital is an investment in Ukraine's future.

According to the Taipei Representative Office in the U.K., the program encourages businesses to invest in workplace inclusion, accessibility, childcare support, vocational education, and improved working environments to aid Ukraine's economic recovery.

Taiwan is eager to share its expertise and provide humanitarian assistance, Yao said, highlighting Taiwan's long-standing cooperation with the EBRD in areas such as transportation logistics, refugee aid and cybersecurity resilience.

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its fourth year, millions of people have been displaced, and more than 1.4 million have retired from or been injured on the battlefield, resulting in severe skilled labor shortages in Ukraine's workforce, the office said in a statement.