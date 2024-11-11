Czech parliamentarians arrive in Taiwan, to meet president, FM

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 11 (CNA) A cross-party Czechia parliamentarian delegation is visiting Taiwan from Monday through Thursday and will meet with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and other senior officials to discuss Taiwan-Czechia cooperation projects, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Led by Marek Benda, chair of the Czech Republic-Taiwan Parliamentary Platform and a senior member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, the delegation will meet Lai, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), among other senior officials, during their four-day visit, MOFA said in a press release.

In addition to meeting government officials to exchange views on cooperation projects, the delegates are also set to meet with local think tanks and experts to discuss issues relating to cybersecurity, combating disinformation and foreign interference, it added.

Other members of the delegation include three of Benda's colleagues in the lower house of the Czechia parliament, namely, Vice Chairwoman of the Civic Democratic Party Eva Decroix, Jakub Michálek of the Czech Pirate Party and Jan Jakob of the TOP 09 party, MOFA added.