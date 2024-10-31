Taiwan condemns North Korean missile launch

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 31 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned North Korea's firing of at least one ballistic missile northeastward from an area near the capital Pyongyang early Thursday, which reportedly landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zones.

In a statement issued Thursday, MOFA reiterated its serious concerns and strongly condemned North Korea's "wanton actions" for undermining regional peace and stability.

Taiwan will continue to work with like-minded countries to jointly safeguard freedom, openness, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement.

Japan's Defense Ministry said that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile in the northeast direction from the interior of North Korea at 6:11 a.m. (Taiwan time) Thursday.

According to Japanese media reports, the missile had a flight time of 1 hour and 26 minutes and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.