Lai to stress unity, stability in his 1st National Day speech: Source

Taipei, Oct. 9 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) is expected to emphasize unity and stability in Taiwan, urging Taiwanese people to work together to strengthen the country and boost national prosperity, in his first Oct. 10 National Day speech since his inauguration in May, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source said the speech by Lai of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will extend an olive branch to the opposition parties and call for cross-political party cooperation, in the hope that regardless of any party affiliation, people in Taiwan should unite to allow the country to move forward.

The president's National Day address will follow a theme he delivered in his inauguration speech on May 20, which emphasized democracy, peace and prosperity in Taiwan under a sound foundation laid down by his predecessor Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the source added.

Calling for cooperation across the political parties, Lai will address the confrontation between the ruling party and its opposition counterparts in the Legislative Yuan over issues such as the reviews of the government budget and nominations of members in the Examination Yuan and Judicial Yuan, the source said.

In his speech, Lai is also expected to focus on the importance for Taiwan to continue to play a critical role in the democratic supply chain, the source said.

Lai is expected to say that his country is more than willing to make contributions to the world and cooperate with its democratic allies to boost global peace and achieve economic betterment, the source added.

Meanwhile, as China continues its military intimidation against Taiwan and keeps squeezing Taiwan's international space, Lai will say in his speech that his government will take the responsibility to maintain the status quo and stability across the Taiwan Strait amid the current geopolitical unease, according to the source.

The source added that Lai will also talk about creativity and confidence of the young generation in Taiwan in various fields, paving the way for the country to shine on the global stage and show Taiwan's resilience in international participation despite oppression from China.