Taiwan intelligence chief attends Latin American, Caribbean meeting

Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) Director-General of Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥) recently attended a regional meeting of intelligence chiefs that was held in Paraguay, and he met with that country's President Santiago Pena, the NSB said Saturday.

The annual meeting of intelligence and security chiefs from Latin America and the Caribbean, including nine from Taiwan's diplomatic allies, raised concerns about China's political and economic infiltration in the region, the NSB said in a statement.

In the meeting, Taiwan shared information about China's interference in Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections in January and the response measures taken by Taiwan, said the NSB, which did not disclose the date of the regional conference.

The participating intelligence chiefs signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) at the annual meeting, agreeing to work with each other to strengthen international intelligence cooperation and exchange experience in boosting intelligence efforts, according to the NSB.

Under the MOU, the signatory countries will seek to build capacity by means of cross border training, thus helping to ensure security, the bureau said.

During Tsai's visit to Paraguay, he also delivered a letter to Pena from Taiwan President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), who was elected in January, the bureau added.

Pena sent greetings to Lai and reiterated his appreciation for the friendship between the two countries, which have maintained diplomatic relations for the past 67 years, according to the bureau.