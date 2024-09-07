Taiwan congratulates New Zealand's new Maori queen

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 7 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Saturday congratulated Kuini Nga Wai hono i te po on being named queen by the Maori of New Zealand.

On behalf of Taiwan's government and its people, the ministry offered sincere congratulations to Queen Nga Wai and had instructed Joanne Ou (歐江安), the country's representative to New Zealand, to convey such messages to the monarch's office, MOFA said in a press release.

Nga Wai, 27, came to the throne on Sept. 5 (local time) after her father, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, was laid to rest at the age of 69.

The monarch, selected by the heads of Maori tribes, has no legal mandate and serves largely a ceremonial role.

Ou, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Auckland head Kendra Chen (陳詠韶) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chen Ying (陳瑩) were among those who attended Kiingi Tuheitia's memorial and Nga Wai's coronation in the north of New Zealand, MOFA said.

According to MOFA, Nga Wai, the youngest and only daughter of the late king, has visited Taiwan more than once, with her most recent trip taking place in 2023.

MOFA said both Taipei and Wellington had attached great importance to protecting Indigenous peoples and that Taiwan's government looked forward to working further with New Zealand to promote bilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties.