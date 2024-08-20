Deputy appointed acting transportation minister

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 20 (CNA) Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) has been appointed acting minister, following the resignation of former Minister Li Men-yen (李孟諺) on Monday, according to Cabinet spokesperson Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) on Tuesday.

A new pick for the top post at the ministry will be made public at a later date, Chen said.

After obtaining a master's degree from the Department of Transportation and Communication Management Science at National Cheng Kung University, Chen Yen-po has served in the transportation ministry for over two decades. He has experience in the Department of Railways and Highways, the Taiwan Area National Expressway Engineering Bureau, the Highway Bureau and also served as chief secretary of the ministry, according to the ministry website.

Li tendered his resignation to President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Monday after reports of a decade long extra-marital affair appeared in the local press. His resignation was accepted by Cho the same day.