Canadian frigate transits Taiwan Strait

Taipei, Aug. 1 (CNA) A Canadian frigate sailed down the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) said on Thursday.

In a statement, the MND said the frigate, coming from the north, sailed down through the Strait.

The military closely monitored nearby airspace and waters during the transit and observed nothing unusual, the MND said.

Meanwhile, Canadian Minister of National Defence Bill Blair described the transit as a reaffirmation of Canada's commitment to a "free, open and inclusive" Indo-Pacific, according to Reuters.

"As outlined in our Indo-Pacific Strategy, Canada is increasing the presence of the Royal Canadian Navy in the Indo-Pacific region," Reuters quoted Blair as saying, referring to Canada's strategy for the region announced in 2022.

The Canadian Joint Operations Command identified the vessel as HMCS Montreal.

The Canadian Navy has sailed ships down the Taiwan Strait on multiple occasions. The last time a Canadian frigate transited the Strait was in November 2023 by HMCS Ottawa, when it sailed alongside the United States Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta.