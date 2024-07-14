Taiwan condemns shooting at Trump campaign rally

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 14 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Sunday condemned the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in the run-up to the 2024 election, and hoped for his quick recovery.

"My thoughts and prayers are with former U.S. President Trump and I wish him a swift recovery. Political violence of any form is never acceptable in our democracies. I offer my sincere condolences to the victims affected by the attack," Lai said on X.

Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said in a statement later in the day that President Lai has asked Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) to relay Taiwan's concern to Raymond Greene, director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) also shared her sympathies.

"Shocked by the shooting. Political violence is unacceptable. I wish President Trump a speedy recovery from the injury as my thoughts also go out to the rally attendees affected. I stand with those working to fortify democracies free of threats and violence," Hsiao said on X.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its stance on X, saying: "Our thoughts are with former U.S. President Trump & all those affected by today's events. Political violence has no place in democracy. Taiwan stands in solidarity with all those around the world working to uphold democratic values."

In a press release, Taiwan's leading opposition party Kuomintang (KMT), also strongly condemned the shooting, stressing that any form of violence is a major deterrent to the democratic system.

KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) relayed his concern to Trump through the KMT's office in the U.S., wishing him a prompt recovery.

Following the gunshots at the rally, Trump, 78, said in a social media post that he had been "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," Trump said on his Truth Social site.

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country," Trump wrote.

The shooting, which authorities are investigating as an assassination attempt, occurred shortly after Trump started speaking onstage, and the Secret Service confirmed in a post on X that Trump is "safe," U.S. media reported, adding that he was "checked out at a local medical facility."

The gunman and a rally attendee were killed and two spectators critically injured, according to U.S. media reports.

Further details were not immediately available.