AI, energy a priority for cooperation with Taiwan: French envoy

Taipei, July 12 (CNA) France is focusing on enhancing economic cooperation with Taiwan, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy, French representative to Taiwan Franck Paris said on Friday evening.

Cooperation with Taiwan in AI and energy will be a "priority" as France seeks to strengthen bilateral economic ties, said Paris, head of the French Office in Taipei, at a celebration of French National Day in Taiwan's capital.

In light of this, the French Office is actively working to facilitate exchanges between start-ups and universities from the two sides, the representative said, without going into detail.

"We stand alongside Taiwan to achieve [its] ambition to become the leading AI island," he said, alluding to President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) policy pledge to support the development of AI industry in Taiwan.

French representative to Taiwan Franck Paris.

Friday's celebration, heavily focused on the upcoming Paris Olympics, was attended by many Taiwanese officials, including Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) and Secretary-General of the National Security Council Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

In his remarks, Lin lauded the "strong parliamentary support for Taiwan" in France, noting that the number of members in the France-Taiwan Friendship Group of the French Senate had increased from around 20 in July 2018 to 63 currently.

The foreign minister added that he looks forward to further collaborations between the two sides on semiconductors, renewable energy, and AI under a recently signed scientific cooperation deal.

He was referring to the Science and Technology Cooperation Convention signed between Taiwan and France last November to pave the way for scientific cooperation.

The French Office in Taipei represents France's interests in Taiwan in the absence of official diplomatic ties.