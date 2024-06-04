Focus Taiwan App
Regenerative Medicine Act passes final reading at Legislature

06/04/2024 03:26 PM
Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu holds the gavel during the third and final reading of the Regenerative Medicine Act at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday. CNA photo June 4, 2024
Taipei, June 4 (CNA) The Regenerative Medicine Act passed a third and final reading at the Legislative Yuan Tuesday, with conditions set for two exceptional uses.

The Act provides a legal basis for conducting research and development on regenerative medicine, technology control and cell sources for patients in emergency needs.

It stipulates that regenerative medicine must undergo human trials before execution and that nonmedical facilities will no longer be allowed to offer regenerative medicine treatments, with those violating the law subject to a fine between NT$200,000 (US$6,173) and NT$20 million.

However, two types of conditions are excluded from the restrictions on human trials -- so-called treatments for compassionate use and cases previously approved by central government authorities before the Act's passage.

Compassionate use refers to a treatment option that allows the use of unauthorized medicines or products in development when no adequate medicine or equipment is accessible in Taiwan for the emergency needs of patients with a life-threatening disease or those that cause severe disability.

It sets clear-cut conditions for the compassionate use of regenerative medicine, the application method, restrictions on the number of applications and moral rules on regenerative medicine.

It also states that cells or tissue from other sources cannot be used for treatments for compassionate use.

