President-elect Lai eyes deeper ties with Japan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Tuesday said he looked forward to "strengthening cooperation [with Japan] in various domains" after he takes office on May 20.

Lai, accompanied by Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), made the comment during a meeting with a delegation from the Youth Division of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in Taipei.

The delegation, led by division head Takako Suzuki, who is also a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, is visiting Taiwan from Monday to May 3, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Both Taiwan and Japan have encountered challenges from a growing regional hegemonic power while trying to navigate the era of digitization, Lai said.

He added that cooperation between the two sides would bring about bilateral economic development, regional peace and stability, and closer people-to-people ties.

Speaking in a similar vein, Suzuki said she anticipated more interactions between the two sides at the political, economic, and private sector levels.

In a separate meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) later the same day, Suzuki said the youth division, which comprises young politicians aged under 45, will spare no effort to further promote relations between Taiwan and Japan.

Meanwhile, Tsai encouraged the group to engage more with Taiwan's civil society groups, highlighting the importance of inter-generational efforts to maintain the friendship between the two sides.

At the same time, she went on, Taiwan will continue to work with Japan and democratic partners around the world to contribute to regional peace and prosperity.

Source: Presidential Office

During a press event later Tuesday, Suzuki said when her delegation met with Tsai, she welcomed the president to visit her hometown Hokkaido.

Other members of the delegation also welcomed the outgoing Taiwan leader to visit their respective hometowns and constituencies, jointly inviting Tsai to visit Japan after leaving office on May 20.

Suzuki said Tsai, as Taiwan's first female president and a role model for female politicians worldwide, could also serve as an example promoting greater female participation in Japanese politics, if she visits Japan.

Apart from meeting with the outgoing and incoming presidents, the delegation is also scheduled to meet with Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, during their visit, according to MOFA.