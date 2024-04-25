Lai urges China to engage with Taiwan's 'democratically elected' government

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 25 (CNA) President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Thursday called on the Chinese authorities to engage with Taiwan's "democratically elected and legitimate government" to promote peace across the Taiwan Strait.

"China needs to be confident and willing to deal with the democratically elected and legitimate government entrusted by the people of Taiwan," Lai, who takes office on May 20, told a press conference where he revealed his national security team, including the new defense and foreign ministers, as well as the head of the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC).

"Only then can exchanges across both sides of the Taiwan Strait proceed on the right path," he said at the event in Taipei, contending that he has always been open to engaging in dialogue with the Chinese authorities and promoting mutual understanding.

He went on to warn against Beijing "solely [having] exchanges with the opposition under a certain prerequisite," noting that such a move would neither garner "the support and trust of people" in Taiwan nor bring about a positive development of cross-strait relations.

Lai's comments came about two weeks after former President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT), traveled to China from April 1-11 and met with China's leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on April 10, marking their first meeting since they previously met in Singapore in 2015.

Lai, who concurrently serves as the chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), also said at the party's Central Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday that the leaders of both Taipei and Beijing should show mutual respect for the position the other holds.

"It is the responsibility of the two governing parties across the strait to engage in positive dialogue," Lai said at the meeting.

While the KMT defended Ma's China visit as part of efforts to patch up cross-strait relations and foster more bilateral exchanges, the DPP denounced the trip as "sending the wrong message to the international community."

According to the DPP, Ma has repeatedly echoed Beijing's political propaganda in the name of facilitating peace while refraining from speaking out about China's military coercion against Taiwan.

Ma's trip was followed by that of KMT Vice Chairman Andrew Hsia (夏立言) on April 18, his second visit to China in about a month.

In addition, the KMT legislative caucus whip Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) will lead a delegation of the party's lawmakers to China on Friday.

With the new national security and cross-strait officials announced, how Lai's administration will approach the already strained cross-strait ties is coming under close scrutiny.

President-elect Lai Ching-te. CNA photo April 25, 2024

At the press conference on Thursday, Lai reiterated his commitment to continue outgoing President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) policy and implement his "four-pillar" plan in an attempt to maintain the security of Taiwan and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The proposed plan underscores the importance of defense capability, economic security, partnerships with other democracies, and stable and consistent cross-strait policy.

Taiwan will continue to be "a responsible member of the region" and work with the international community to uphold regional peace, stability and prosperity, Lai said, arguing that these actions would serve as Taipei's "gesture of goodwill towards the international community, including China."

(By Teng Pei-ju) Enditem/kb

