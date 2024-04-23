To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Premier-designate Cho names six more Cabinet members, with 5 old faces

Taipei, April 23 (CNA) Premier-designate Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) has named more members of his new Cabinet that will take office on May 20, with four of them held over from the current government, including the heads of the Ministry of Finance and Ocean Affairs Council.

Finance Minister Chuang Tsui-yun (莊翠雲), Overseas Community Affairs Council head Hsu Chia-ching (徐佳青), Ocean Affairs Council head Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲), and Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮), head of the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration, will remain in their respective posts, Cho said at a news conference in Taipei.

Acting Agriculture Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) will formally take over as the head of the agriculture ministry, and Chen Shu-tzu (陳淑姿), chairperson of Tainan City's Research, Development and Evaluation Commission, will head the Executive Yuan's Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics, Cho said.

The new Cabinet members will assume duties starting on May 20, when President-elect Lai Ching-te (賴清德) takes office.