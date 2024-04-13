Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾
Search

10 PLA aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line: Defense ministry

04/13/2024 12:30 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Ministry of National Defense. CNA file photo
Ministry of National Defense. CNA file photo

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) Ten of the 16 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft identified operating around Taiwan in the 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Friday, crossed the the median line of the Taiwan Strait the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday.

Of the 10 aircraft that crossed the median line, an unspecified number flew as close as 61 nautical miles off Taichung, flight paths released by the ministry showed.

Two of the 16 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) between 8:24 a.m. and 4:57 p.m. Friday, flying as close as 48 nautical miles off Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, as shown by the flight paths.

Meanwhile, eight PLA Navy vessels were also detected in waters off Taiwan, the ministry said.

The ministry said the armed forces monitored the situation and deployed combat air patrol aircraft, vessels and coastal missile defense systems in response to the detected activities.

(By Wu Shu-wei and Alison Hsiao)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.22