10 PLA aircraft cross Taiwan Strait median line: Defense ministry

Taipei, April 13 (CNA) Ten of the 16 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft identified operating around Taiwan in the 24-hour period starting at 6 a.m. Friday, crossed the the median line of the Taiwan Strait the Ministry of National Defense said Saturday.

Of the 10 aircraft that crossed the median line, an unspecified number flew as close as 61 nautical miles off Taichung, flight paths released by the ministry showed.

Two of the 16 PLA aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern air defense identification zone (ADIZ) between 8:24 a.m. and 4:57 p.m. Friday, flying as close as 48 nautical miles off Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, as shown by the flight paths.

Meanwhile, eight PLA Navy vessels were also detected in waters off Taiwan, the ministry said.

The ministry said the armed forces monitored the situation and deployed combat air patrol aircraft, vessels and coastal missile defense systems in response to the detected activities.