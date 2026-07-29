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Tickets for BigBang Taipei Dome concerts go on sale Aug. 20

07/29/2026 03:42 PM
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Screenshot taken from ticketplus.com.tw
Screenshot taken from ticketplus.com.tw

Taipei, July 29 (CNA) General ticket sales for South Korean boy band BigBang's concerts at the Taipei Dome will begin at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, with prices ranging from NT$2,980 (US$91.88) to NT$9,430, organizers announced.

BigBang will perform at the Taipei Dome on Oct. 10-11 before returning to Taiwan for two additional shows at Kaohsiung National Stadium on Feb. 27-28, 2027, as part of its 20th anniversary tour, according to a post on the group's Instagram.

Fans with BigBang V.I.P membership can register for the membership presale through the group's official b.stage website between July 29 and Aug. 2. Eligible members will be able to purchase tickets during the presale on Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., organizers said.

CTBC Bank credit cardholders will have access to a separate presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Aug. 18. Tickets will also be available through Trip.com and Klook starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19.

(By Wang Hsin-yu and Wu Kuan-hsien)

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