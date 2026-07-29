Taiwan's representative to U.S. pays respects at Graham funeral

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Washington, July 28 (CNA) Taiwan's representative to the United States, Alexander Yui (俞大㵢), attended the funeral of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday to pay what he described as Taiwan's "highest respects" to a "steadfast ally."

The longtime senator and close political ally of U.S. President Donald Trump died on July 11 (U.S. time) at the age of 71.

United States President Donald Trump at the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral July 28, 2026

Speaking to CNA outside the Washington National Cathedral, where the funeral was held, Yui said he was attending on behalf of President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and the people of Taiwan.

Yui described Graham as a steadfast supporter of Taiwan since he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1994.

He said Graham consistently supported Taiwan's democracy, freedom and security through legislation and public advocacy.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Graham repeatedly argued that "Taiwan cannot become the next Ukraine" and spared no effort in supporting Taiwan's defense and security, Yui said.

Yui also noted that Graham led a bipartisan congressional delegation to Taiwan in 2022, demonstrating his support for the country through concrete action.

"We will always remember his support, and by attending his funeral, we are paying our highest respects," Yui said.

Meanwhile, asked whether he expected to interact with Trump or other world leaders attending the funeral, Yui declined to comment, saying only that his purpose was to pay tribute to Graham.

Dignitaries attend U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of the Washington National Cathedral July 28, 2026

The funeral was also attended by Trump and members of his Cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whom Graham met with a day before his death.

(By Elaine Hou and Wu Kuan-hsien) Enditem/ls